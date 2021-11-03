Less weight on my shoulder – Nick Suzuki

It took 11 matches, but Nick Suzuki finally managed to score his first goal of the season. Whoever has been crushing in the last games will finally be able to breathe a little.

“It’s less weight on my shoulder. I’ve had quite a few chances without being able to score. Hopefully this goal can spark something.”

– Nick Suzuki

Jake Allen had to save 45 times to score his first out in Canadian uniform on Thursday. Tuesday, while there aren’t any easy wins in the NHL, it was a quieter night.

“I admire the way the guys played. It was our best game of the season. It looked easy and that’s what it should be when you play in unison.”

– Jake Allen

The Canadian players soon announced to the Red Wings that their evening was going to be a long one. The first moments of the match were complete control of the Montreal team, which led to Suzuki scoring a goal and calmed the atmosphere for the evening.

“The trio that started the match went straight into the opponent’s area. Then every trio imitated it. He gave us momentum and carried us throughout the match.”

– Josh Anderson

In front of thirty relatives and friends, Michael Pesetta played the first game of his NHL career. The 23-year-old striker did not miss his comeback. Exhausting the opponent, he played his role as a catalyst admirably.

“I felt in my place. I was comfortable. I contributed in my own way, putting pressure on the front check and cutting plays.”

– Michael Pezzetta