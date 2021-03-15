Like a House on Fire, with Hubert Lenoir, is coming to the cinema soon

Like a burning house (Like a house on fire), A film directed by Montrealer Jesse Noah Klein and starring musician Hubert Lenoir, will be shown in theaters in the capital from March 26.

Cinéma du Parc will exclusively broadcast the work in its original English language. The film will then be available on video-on-demand in English and French.

This is the first role of the musician on the big screen. The writer of the film was thinking of Hubert Lenoir while writing, and the team decided to approach him to see if he would take care of the role. Initially hesitant, the script seduced the singer and decided to embark on the project.

The film tells the story of Dara, a woman who returns home to reconnect with her young daughter and husband, whom she left two years ago, only to discover that another woman, seven months pregnant, has replaced her since then.

Hubert Lenoir plays Jordan, an eccentric teenager who becomes Dara’s friend. Its role is played by Canadian actress Sarah Sutherland, who is known for her role in the American series. vice president.

The film was filmed in the summer of 2019, and presented at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the fall of 2020.