Long delays for assisted reproduction in Istria

Hoping to get pregnant, Catherine Verono registered her name at several county fertility clinics last fall. The news from Sherbrooke is far from encouraging her and her wife, Marianne Leroux.

We’ve been on hold since September, and recently got a call to let us know there was still a year or two waiting. Marianne in an interview with Radio Canada.

The main interested party realizes that she is getting older. She cannot afford to wait several more years if she wants to start a family through assisted reproduction.

Faced with this problem, the couple chose to turn to a fertility clinic in Montreal. This situation is far from ideal. Having to travel to this point on every date greatly complicates matters.

The biggest challenge was accepting the fact that we had to go to Montreal to get a fertility clinic. The fact of driving for two hours every time we have to take the tests, we find that a bit frustrating. We couldn’t believe that in Sherbrooke, we couldn’t get to such care so quickly Marianne Leroux explains.

By going to OVO’s fertility clinic, not the CIUSSS de l’Estrie-CHUS, expectant mothers claim to save precious time.

Complex and expensive process

In addition to the delays, Catherine and Marianne must go through various stages of assisted reproduction, which includes seeing a psychiatrist as well as fertility tests.

What frustrated us was that we had to go through the same process as infertile couples. Looks like we’ve taken a few steps and gone straight to the vaccination process as Catherine Veronne thinks.

The first six vaccination attempts are covered by the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec. However, pre-procedure treatments, such as fertility testing, have significant costs.

” We did our tests in a private clinic. We had to cash out, about $1,000. » – Quote from Marianne Lero

When we say private clinic, we say you have to pay for the tests. As it should be paid, I have the impression that people go less to these clinics mentions Marianne Leroux.

Despite the pitfalls, the couple did not lose hope. We don’t expect much either, we’ll wait to see if I’m really pregnant before jumping in for joy, we’re frantic Saw Catherine Verono.

” We’re not too nervous, I think we’re really happy with the process we went through, and we can’t wait to see what happens with that. » – Quote from Marianne Lero

CIUSSS de l’Estrie-CHUS, for its part, was not available to grant an interview.

According to a report by Thomas Fortier