Luc-André Lussier became president of C …

Luc-Andre Lucier is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lussier Dale Parizeau inc. It was his father André Lucier, who held that title until then, who made the announcement in a February 16 press release.

Luc-André, who represents the fifth generation of Lussiers with his sister Caroline Lussier and cousin Frédéric Cournoyer, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from McGill University and is a commercial insurance broker. He started his insurance career in 2001 in Union Canadienne as a commercial guarantor, then joined the family business in March 2003.

Over the past eighteen years, he has held various management positions including most recently as Vice President, Development and Innovation. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors for several years.

This designation is in line with the Lussier family’s desire to ensure the company’s sustainability and development. “For my part, I leave this position that I have held since 1995 with a bit of nostalgia, after I succeeded Roger my father. But there is a time to come and a time to go. Now is the time to let the little ones leave their mark and bring in new energy. I will not leave the company completely, because I will still be a member. On the board of directors to present the benefits of my experience, “says André Lucier.

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge,” adds Luc-André Lussier. Lussier Dale Parizeau, Quebec’s largest insurance and financial services company, benefits from a wide range of products and services as well as a large number of clients. So I look forward to continuing to grow this great company. I would like to highlight the great contribution of all Lussier Dale Parizeau employees who contribute to the distinction of our consulting services using the innovative vision of Michel Lauren, who offers an approach with a mobilizing and effective team role. Which will allow us to master the challenges of the future, I’m sure. “