Microsoft introduces new wireless headphones for Xbox

Posted by Sebastian Keyrouz 0 Comments 02/16/2021 10:40 AM

With a new generation already in motion, X-Box You want to give users a unique experience. Not only is this for games and consoles, but it also includes accessories. This way, New wireless headphones were announced today.

This new helmet is priced at $ 99.99 and will go on sale on March 16, 2021. The headphones are designed to connect to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S to PC and mobile devices via bluetooth.

The wireless headphone design optimizes nearly every aspect of wired chat and the Xbox One’s basic stereo headphones. Microsoft leveraged its work with Surface Headphones to add similar rotating headphone discs that allow you to adjust headphone volume. They will also support Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X spatial sound.

One of the most interesting features is the use of technology that isolates the environment very effectively which includes an automatic silence function. This ensures that in the event that the user does not speak, the microphone will not pick up any sound from the surrounding environment. About helmet battery, Xbox mentioned that it takes 15 hours to fully charge, And it would only take you three hours to recover all of the energy.

Remember, The new Xbox Wireless Headphones will go on sale March 16, 2021, for $ 99.99, And you can pre-order it here. On related topics, these are the games that will be arriving on Game Pass in the coming days.

Via: Xbox

