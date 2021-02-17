The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed to July

The most important film festival, the Cannes Film Festival, which traditionally takes place in May, has been postponed to July due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The organization released the news on Wednesday.

As announced last fall, the Cannes International Film Festival has given itself the opportunity to adjust its dates according to the evolution of the global health situation. Thus, the festival is tentatively scheduled to start from May 11-22, 2021, and will take place from Tuesday 6 July to Saturday 17 July 2021. , We define it in a press release.

The Seventh Art Grand Annual Meeting cannot be held in May 2020 due to the pandemic. Instead, the organization surrendered to publishing a list of 56 feature films that were part of its official selection for 2020.

There was even a symbolic event in the fall, with four films from this selection showing.

More than just a festival, the Festival de Cannes is a staple of French and foreign films and holds many awards, including the prestigious Palme d’Or.

This year, the first Berlinale has abandoned an already classic event: the festival has been postponed from February to March, and the contest will be held online due to the pandemic. Shows open to the public will be held in June.