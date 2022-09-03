M105 Day Seven: Early Childhood Promises Expected on Saturday

Say what’s on your mind:

MONTREAL – On the seventh day of the Quebec election campaign, leaders continue their journey through 125 clearance operations in the province. After discussing transportation and seniors, early childhood will be hot topics on Saturday.

In the Parti Québécois, captain Paul St-Pierre Plamondon must address the “100% CPE target” of his training during a press conference in the Saint-Sauveur region of Quebec. He will then take part in a family activity in the Cap Rouge Marine Park as well as a meeting with the citizens as part of the Fête Arc-en-ciel de Québec.

Gabriel Nadeau Dubois will also hold a press briefing to announce Quebec Solidere’s commitment to CPEs, along with nominees from Rimouski, Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata, Carol-Ann Kack and Myriam Lapointe-Gagnon. It will be in Rimouski in the morning, before heading to Longueuil in the evening. Manon Massey will be in Val David.

Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Englade, who brought up the topic of early childhood the day before, will be in Center on Saturday. She will hold a press briefing after her visit to PLC Manufacturing. You will then visit the private residence for the elderly Desjardins.

At Alliance Camp avenir Québec, François Legault will start his day in Montreal, riding Anjou-Louis-Riel, where he will hold a press conference. Then he will go to Monterey, where he will visit a farm.

The timeline of Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhemy was not available.

Canadian Press