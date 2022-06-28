MA Perreault expects another nomination from the left field

When Dominique Ducharme was fired, he was replaced by Martin St. Louis, a nomination that literally came out of nowhere. Ducharme was in his last moments with the team, which we suspected, but the fact that St. Louis took his place surprised everyone.

Yesterday, Luke Richardson was officially named coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. So Kent Hughes will have to replace the defenders coach.

But who will succeed him? TVA Sports’ Marc-Andre Perrault is still anticipating a left-field bid.

Luke Richardson’s successor: ‘I expect another nomination outside the left field’, launch Tweet embed The full episode was hosted by Tweet embed over here :https://t.co/WNQq3sk58g – Dose (LaDose_TVA) June 28, 2022

No, it wouldn’t be Larry Robinson…

For starters, Perreault points out that it will be very difficult to replace Richardson. He was loved by men and respected by all. Jeff Petrie has said publicly many times that he loved her very much. The coach was very important to the development of Alexander Romanov as well.

It’s a huge loss for the Montreal Canadiens, but an excellent acquisition for the Chicago Blackhawks. Perreault believes that with Richardson at the helm, the Falcons can return to the threshold of respectability.

The TVA Sports reporter mentioned names like Frances Bouillon and even Joel Bouchard, who was recently fired by the Anaheim Ducks. But as a host for dose, JP Bertrand, the former defender doesn’t seem interested any more in the job. “He is not a professional coach.”

MA Perreault doesn’t think Kent Hughes has made up his mind yet, but no need to rush. When Bertrand Perrault asked the question: “Will recruitment take place before enlistment? He replied that he did not think so. Hughes should take his time in interviews, and in any case, it is not like the (new) defender coach has any say in who the team will do.” formulated.

Many of

– What a season!

Record returns can be declared.

– to watch.

– He was a candidate.

Matteo Berrettini out of Wimbledon due to Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/xYp25IqheO – Mario Bocardi (@marioboc17) June 28, 2022

– Jays has a problem on the hill.