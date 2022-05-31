Majid Bougherra reveals his list for the friendly tournament

In anticipation of the CHAN 2023 tournament organized on his soil, Majed Bougherra invited thirty players playing in the local tournament to participate in the friendly matches scheduled for the month of June. Thus, the gathering on the sidelines of this tournament is planned for the entire history of FIFA from May 31 to June 14.

June will be full of preparatory matches for Bouguerra and his men. The EN A coach continues his preparations for the upcoming CHAN tournament scheduled for next January in Algeria with three friendlies, after a double match against Togo last April. For this new gathering, the local coach invited a list of thirty players that contains some new items such as USM Alger goalkeeper Alexis Guindouz. The list includes several elements now known to followers of the Algerian championship, such as Paradou striker Nadhir Benbouali, USMA defender Zinedine Belaid, CR Belouizdad midfielder Houssem Eddine Merziqi, or even MCA strikers Sami Freoui and Fathallah Taher.

EN A should therefore play a friendly mini-tournament against local teams from Niger, DR Congo and Senegal, all of whom are participating in the CHAN qualifiers that will start in July. This tournament was initially planned in Oran and Sage, and it could finally. It will be held in Algiers, following the decision of the Mediterranean Games Organizing Committee to preserve the existing infrastructure for the Games, scheduled to take place at the end of next month. This decision had already prompted the FAF to move the match against Uganda to the Stade du 5-Juillet initially. It is scheduled to be held at the new Oran stadium next Saturday.

DZfoot