Major collection will soon allow you to operate keyboard and mouse on Xbox

6 years after its release, Halo: The Great Group It continues to evolve. If the fifth season is just beginningIn, 343 Industries teams are preparing to test some new features with Halo Insider Program members. This, like the Xbox Insider system, allows you to preview updates like during beta.

The future testing phase will bring many improvements, including Ability to use keyboard and mouse On Xbox. Field of view adjustment will also be available on Xbox One. On Xbox Series, it will be raising its limits at 120 fps. New card for … Halo 3, It was originally created for the Russian game Hello online Before it disappears on closing the latter, you’ll reach the group.

It will also be possible to discover the custom pane explorer, new capabilities for customizing new controls and sound options. Content from Season 6 will also be available in the future during the testing phase that should begin February 18 at the earliest. If 2020 saw Halo: The Great Group Coming to the PC and Xbox series, 343 Industries wants to keep players interested in collecting the adventures of Spartan 117 in 2021.

Halo: The Great Group Available on Microsoft Store for 23.99 € in promotional offer Casting Xbox One et Xbox Series X | S.And the on the computer Included with the Xbox Game Pass.