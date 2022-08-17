Malaysian world junior

What then? coming Monday Night Raw on August 22nd? That Michael Buble in October? None of that, although these aren’t trivial topics, let’s agree.

No, but the lack of enthusiasm for the World Junior Hockey Championship, which is being held these days in the capital of Alberta after Canceled due to COVID-19 during the last holiday season.

Going back to August might have seemed like a good idea last winter; It’s a little lower now.

There is uneasiness in the air about the event. A back story is rarely mentioned, even if it is just talk. This results in amateur dissatisfaction. Canada averages 4,100 spectators per match, peaking at 5,200 against FinlandAnd far from the expected numbers, Thursday, when the tournament will be held in the west of the country in general.

The International Federation does not specify the number of spectators for all matches, and prefers to keep this information to itself when we can clearly see, by eye, that there are only a few hundred fans scattered in the stands.

The bars downtown aren’t full, enthusiastic fans with their team’s bibs on their backs are fairly rare. Hey, this one is at the end of the street… oh no, we mixed it up with a rugby jersey. Sorry to bother you.

We stop in front of a good-looking estaminet to shout at this gentleman with the Expos cap. Of course, he must have been a nice boy.

He’s from Kingston and bought his tickets a long time ago.

I like this tournament He says, acknowledging at the same time that the atmosphere is bleak.

It is Summer he proposes to his partner, as the two preferred to keep their names silent.

This is often the reason. People don’t mind hockey in August. Very possible. This volunteer had told us a lot the day before.

There was a lot of excitement over the holiday season, and we were all ready. It’s not crowded, that’s right, but it’s very nice outside She said.

We look outside. It is impossible to contradict it.

Now it’s rookie Canada striker Nathan Gaucher’s turn.

It’s summer, it could be different. It’s still the Junior World Championships, the fans are in it, and you can see it in the stands. I couldn’t tell you it’s the same birthday, but I think it’s still good he thinks.

His notes were reported to two avid Expos fans, and they nodded. On the verge of taking his leave, Kingstonian adds: There is also a lot of noise around Hockey Canada .

This is the end of a sentence that is often left hanging. As if no one wanted to touch it, although it is clear that the scandals that have plagued hockey club Canada for three months and that have only grown in size do not leave many indifferent.

If you’re not an avid hockey fan like me, add our man on the table, beer in hand, it might be a form of boycott.

For professional purposes, of course, we enter the establishment to meet with the director, Jordan Petty, whom we referred to earlier.

It is definitely less crowded than we expected. There was excitement in the air for the tournament before Christmas, but it didn’t materialize in the end he explains.

Betty counts on his fingers, listing, in his opinion, the reasons for this separation.

Speaking of the weather, the month of August, the fact that only half of the tickets were sold out in December due to the low capacity at the time and that the campaign to sell the rest outdid it a bit.

I will tell you the truth Betty continues.

Scam is a major cause for many people. You have to be naive to think otherwise. This is it The Theme of the clock in the city. People ask each other if they’ll watch the games, and the answer is often, “I won’t support people who take money from families to settle cases of alleged sexual abuse.” he explains.

Unyielding Betty says his organization organized an evening where he would give out tickets if people signed up for a hilarious little quiz completely free of charge, and that he struggled to find people just to accept them.

I think Hockey Canada is not fully aware of the seriousness of the situation he argues.

Little interest in sports

Even the National Hockey League (NHL) scouts aren’t rushing toward the gate. From a purely sporting point of view, the caliber is highly variable between national teams and even within each.

One recruiter whispered to us, summer is not a good period for evaluation.

Players finished on June 25th. Others were in the gym for two months. All to varying degrees Our man notes.

” I can’t say that we attach too much importance to the tournament in terms of player ratings. » – Quote from Scouts for the NHL team

This tournament is one of the drafted players. However, according to this scout, teams usually pay more attention to him.

In December we’ll take a closer look, because the players are in the middle of the season and the stakes are high too. he adds.

The fact that so many talents pulled out in order to focus on opening NHL camps in the coming weeks could have opened the door to more youngsters eligible for the next draft, which ultimately wasn’t the case.

Another scout told us that his team has only five players in this tournament and they are in the first four rounds of their preliminary standings for the 2023 draft.

There are matches between two young teams that raise a lot of hopes specially.

No matter how you look at it, this tournament is pretty much under the radar these days.

However, players of this version do not seem to suffer much. After all, there’s a gold medal on the line and a quarter-final match against Switzerland on Wednesday night.