Mamadi Kamara gets permanent residency

Mamadi Kamara on Monday finally got confirmation of her permanent resident status. It’s a huge relief , drops his attorney, Guillaume Clich Rivard. His client can now move on to a new chapter in his life.

« It’s good news. He would be able to move forward knowing that his future here is guaranteed. » – Quote from Guillaume Clech Rivard, attorney for Mamadi Kamara

The concern was great. Mr Camara’s temporary residence permit expired next month. Almost a year of waiting has passed. In the end, Ottawa granted him permanent residence on humanitarian grounds.

Mamadi Kamara is now settled in the Federal Capital Territory with his wife and two children of Canadian citizenship.

He is looking for a job and is back in school. He hopes to complete a research master’s degree in electrical engineering in the next few months. Mamadi Kamara is slowly recovering from the trauma he suffered at the beginning of last year.

He has work to do regarding his psychological distress, to feel better and regain his self-confidence. At least knowing that he wouldn’t leave and that his life would be here was very satisfying. , explains Clichy Riffard.

On January 28, 2021, Mamadi Kamara’s life is turned upside down after a man is arrested, detained and unjustly accused of violent assault on a police officer in Montreal City Police Department SPVM . The charges were later dropped and someone else was eventually charged. Mr. Camara then said he was the victim of racial profiling.

He sued SPVM and the Director of Criminal and Criminal Prosecutions (DPCP) for $1.2 million.

His story mobilized the political class in Quebec and Ottawa to demand that his status be settled by the federal government.

In February 2021, Trudeau’s government and the opposition unanimously supported a proposal calling for the permanent residence of Mamadi Camara.

Now the 32-year-old, the main interested party is full Appreciation and gratitude And his lawyer confirms towards the people who helped him within civil society and opposition parties at the governorate and federal levels in particular.

Guillaume Clichy-Rivard did not violate the time it took to organize his situation, taking into account the conduct of federal elections and the management of the epidemic, which kept the government busy. Obviously, we wish it all happened faster, for the sake of his emotional and psychological stability. , He said.

On Monday evening, at the time of writing, the office of the Federal Minister of Immigration was not in a position to comment on the file.

And citizenship?

Mr. Camara hopes to obtain Canadian citizenship. The process could take up to four years, according to his attorney.