How do you stop snacking with EFT?

I want to chocolate, From cheese Or fast food after a hard day or an inconvenience? called emotional cravings. To combat these cravings for snacks connected to our feelings, there is a psychosomatic system called “emotional freedom technique“(EFT) can help us.

Electronic transfer: what is it?

Created in 1995 by Gary Craig, a Stanford graduate engineer, based on the work of American psychologist Roger Callahan, the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) is a gentle, quick treat. More specifically, it is a mixture of traditional chinese medicine And’Acupressure. this is Body and Mind Approach It is based on stimulating certain meridians derived from acupuncture and EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing).

In practice, EFT combines three basic actions:

series of Motivational points on the meridian system Dr’Acupuncture By light tapping

Dr’Acupuncture By light tapping The description of the problem is worded aloud;

Self acceptance.

Define your problem with wire transfer

As in traditional Chinese medicine, EFT is based on the premise that Body and mind are linked. Thus, by distributing energy in an optimal way, we can reduce some daily ailments such as stress, anxiety, insomnia or even Cravings and the Snack passionate.

By clearly defining your problem using several questions (who, what, where, how, what feelings and emotions are…), you can clearly state it and work on it. Once the problem has been identified, it is necessary to rate its severity, such as pain, on a scale from 0 to 10. Acceptance is also a critical step for Understand the problem better and get rid of it.