How do you stop snacking with EFT?

I want to chocolate, From cheese Or fast food after a hard day or an inconvenience? called emotional cravings. To combat these cravings for snacks connected to our feelings, there is a psychosomatic system called “emotional freedom technique“(EFT) can help us.
Electronic transfer: what is it?
Created in 1995 by Gary Craig, a Stanford graduate engineer, based on the work of American psychologist Roger Callahan, the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) is a gentle, quick treat. More specifically, it is a mixture of traditional chinese medicine And’Acupressure. this is Body and Mind Approach It is based on stimulating certain meridians derived from acupuncture and EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing).
In practice, EFT combines three basic actions:
- series of Motivational points on the meridian system Dr’Acupuncture By light tapping
- The description of the problem is worded aloud;
- Self acceptance.
Define your problem with wire transfer
As in traditional Chinese medicine, EFT is based on the premise that Body and mind are linked. Thus, by distributing energy in an optimal way, we can reduce some daily ailments such as stress, anxiety, insomnia or even Cravings and the Snack passionate.
By clearly defining your problem using several questions (who, what, where, how, what feelings and emotions are…), you can clearly state it and work on it. Once the problem has been identified, it is necessary to rate its severity, such as pain, on a scale from 0 to 10. Acceptance is also a critical step for Understand the problem better and get rid of it.
Electronic Diversion Tour to Manage Food Cravings
To better understand and manage cravings for food and other emotional snacks, it is advisable to have some EFT sessions with a specialist in this specialty. If you are looking for a quick and effective solution to fight your cravings, you can try EFT technology :
- Defining the problem: Why do I want to eat? What is the discomfort that drives me to eat? ;
- Sentiment assessment (scale from 0 to 10);
- their acceptance syntax, for example, “Even if I want chips because I had a bad day, I love myself and accept myself”;
- Press your fingers 5-7 times on each of the nine points in the circle, each time pronouncing the sentence of acceptance;
- Repeat as needed.
Practically speaking, the points for the two rounds are:
- short tour : pat on the outer corner of the eye, the inner corner of the eye, under the eye, under the nose, on the chin, on the collarbone, under the arm, under the breast;
- big round : Karate point, the outer corner of the nails of each finger starting with the thumb, the point of the range (between the nerves of the ring finger and the little finger).
Weight loss and EFT
If EFT can help you Avoid snacking During the day, this technique can also be used against emotional weight. The latter is weight gain or loss due to recent emotional reasons or has been recorded deeper in us. It is usually very difficult to lose those gained pounds And recover quickly. EFT can help you identify the cause of this weight gain and free yourself from it. The goal is to restore one’s body and mind in the face of food, which is seen as a problem. Here, so we will not talk about diet but about rebalancing nutritional where is the Enjoyment of eating is essential. Be aware that there are workshops to learn how to perform EFT alone and/or one-on-one consultations conducted by trained EFT practitioners.
