Ex-husband burned alive: ‘Life’ says defense

La «perpétuité» ne devrait pas s’appliquer à l’homme qui an immolé son ancienne conjointe à l’été 2019 dans Saint-Sauveur, la défense estimant plutôt que le juge devrait condamner Frej Haj Messaine entre 7 variant « 15 years”.

And while the Crown Prince’s advisor relied in the sentencing memoranda on Monday on many aggravating factors, the defense tried on Tuesday morning to shed light on the factors that could reduce the prison sentence that will be imposed on Hajj Masoud.

Me Luc Picard noted remarkably that the accused had pleaded guilty and that he had no criminal record.

A reminder of the facts

Farij Hajj Masoud appeared at his ex-wife on the evening of August 9, 2019 after spending several days spying on his movements using his mobile GPS application.

As she retrieved purchases from the trunk of her car, the accused grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth before dousing her with petrol. Despite the victim’s pleas, he lit a lighter to turn Wim Haj Omar into a real human torch. All under the terrified gaze of the couple’s daughter.

With the help of a neighbor, the victim managed to extricate himself from his burning clothes, but the man’s anger has already left its mark. She suffered major third-degree burns on over 30% of her body, mainly on her back, neck, and arms.

In November, she testified, fifty-five days of hospitalization in the burn unit, ten surgeries, and after two and a half years of rehab, the woman still suffered from the many after-effects of the event.