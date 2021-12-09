MAR A ‘- ALG A’: Hamota, ‘must be at 1000%’

After the group stage of the Arab Cup, Morocco and Algeria will face each other on Saturday December 11th at 8pm. On this occasion, the coach of the Atlas Lions, Hussein Amouta, spoke.

Nearly 48 hours before the match between Morocco and Algeria, which will face in the Arab Cup quarter-finals, tension began to escalate. The rivalry between the two countries, both sporting and political, but also their great similarities, all these elements together make this match an even bigger event than Algeria-Egypt (1-1) contested not so long ago.

According to the Moroccan daily Al-Ahdath, the coach of the first team of Morocco, Hussein Ammouta, returned to this meeting: “This derby is usually very hotly contested, as we all know. We are here to learn and we will prepare well. If we can master the little details, we will move on to the semi-finals.»

This encounter between two top teams (Morocco being full in the group stage and being the best attacker in the competition, and Algeria being several reinforcements from A’s and being the second best attacker) is dealt with, anyway. ambitiously. By Ammouta: “We have to be at 1,000% physically, technically and mentally. We’ll see later if the opponent makes it easy for us or if we have to make it easier on ourselves.»

The Morocco A-Algeria A match will start at 8:00 pm (Algiers time) on Saturday, December 11th, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the capital of Qatar.