Good Amazon deal: The Surface Pro 7 PC is on sale at €-269

Do you want to buy a laptop? This laptop and tablet hybrid will allow you to enjoy tablet portability while being compatible with connectivity and other PC peripherals. You might be interested in the good deal offered on Amazon, as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop dropped to €1,099.99 instead of €1,369!

The characteristics of this light and powerful computer

This hybrid is particularly polished and delivers more power than ever before with an Intel Core laptop processor. Whether you’re at home, on the road or in the office, it adapts to the way you work and the battery lasts all day! The graphics are stunning thanks to the 10th generation Intel iRNUM processor and you can instantly switch from one mode to another tablet or PC. To perform many tasks simultaneously, there are many connections and they are built-in USB-C and USB-A ports. Lower the multi-position foot to write and draw naturally with Surface Pen and Studio Mode! PixelSense 12.3 HD display to display your photos, texts and videos in the best conditions.

What are the advantages of a powerful hybrid computer?

Size and weight are reduced compared to a simple laptop, but you get the same functionality and similar power depending on the model. You can easily take it with you, on the go, on vacation or to the office without the constraints of clutter. It fits nicely in your bag, medium or large. Versatile, you can use it in many ways with the precision touch screen, simply detach the screen from the keyboard to switch in a jiffy from PC to tablet. By owning a hybrid PC, we avoid having two different high-tech machines. It is such a pleasure to navigate on this PC, you gain ease of use and creativity can be unleashed.