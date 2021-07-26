Marie Simon sworn in as Governor General of Canada

(Ottawa) Mary Simon officially became the new Governor General of Canada Monday morning; The first representative of the indigenous population to hold this position.

21 artillery rounds praised the installation of 30 roundsNS Governor General.

If the party includes all the elements of this type of event – musical performances, speeches, swearing in – everything must be done in the sobriety imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, only 44 guests were able to attend in the Senate chamber where the master was.I Simon took the oath of allegiance, the oath of office of Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and the oath of the Guardian of the Great Seal of Canada.

Entering the Senate with an Inuit drummer, MI Simon was greeted there by a circle of First Nations drummers.

Inside the Senate Chamber, the traditional lamp remained lit throughout the ceremony.

This ceremony was inaugurated with a speech by Sheikha Claudette Comanda, Algonquin’s Welcome Speech as the celebration takes place in the unrecognized lands of the Algonquin Nation Anishinabe.

Next, artist Elisabee sang her song Arnaq, which is a word for “woman” in Inuktitut.

Now I swear an oath, mI Simon was preparing to give a speech that should focus on reconciliation and youth.

Mr Trudeau appointed Marie Simon to succeed Julie Payette, who resigned last January. NSI Simon is an Inuit community leader and former Canadian diplomat.

His inability to speak French, however, prompted hundreds of complaints to the Official Languages ​​Commissioner, who decided to investigate the process that led to his appointment.