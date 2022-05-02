Mark Cavendish returns to the Giro d’Italia, after nine years

The Quick-Step team revealed their group composition on Monday, insisting Cavendish, who won 15 Giro stages between 2008 and 2013, be in attendance.

He also won 34 stages of the Tour de France, a record he holds with Eddie Merckx.

Cavendish has three wins this season. He will celebrate his 37th birthday during the race on May 21. The Isle of Man runner will get Dane Michael Murkoff in the opener.

Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, 42, will also be present at his second participation in the event.

Alejandro Valverde Photo: Getty Images / Jorge Guerrero

Valverde will share responsibilities on the Movistar team with Colombian climber Ivan Sosa, winner of Sunday’s Tour of Asturias.

During his only Giro participation, the Spaniard won a stage and finished third in 2016.

The Tour of Italy 2022 begins on May 6 in Budapest, Hungary, and consists of 21 stages, the last of which is on May 29 in Verona, the city dear to William Shakespeare and his young lover Romeo and Juliet.

Team composition:

Quick step:



Mark Cavendish (Britain), David Ballerini (Italy), James Knox (Britain), Michael Morkoff (Den), Mauro Schmid (Switzerland), Peter Serry (Belgium), Bert van Lerberge (Belgium), Morey Vancevenant (Belgium)

Moviestar:

Alejandro Valverde (Spain), Jorge Arcas (Spain), Will Barta (USA), Oer Lazcano (Spain), Antonio Pedriro (Spain), Jose Joaquín Rojas (Spain), Sergio Samitier (Spain), Ivan Sosa (Colombia)