Mary Philip Boleyn gives victory to Canada again

Veteran Buceron, who scored the winning goal against the Americans at the last World Cup, beat Nicole Hensley in overtime to award the victory to her team. Canada now leads the rivalry series 4-2.

The United States also lost in overtime last Wednesday. This time, too, it was Pauline who put the finishing touches.

But the first period was in favor of the Americans, who dominated 10-5 in terms of shooting. However, the Canadians were able to count on the brilliance of their guard Emerance Maschmeyer, who took care of the grain.

Then in the second half, Sarah Filler celebrated her team’s awakening by opening the scoring just a minute into the competition. The 21-year-old unleashed a shot that slipped under the opponent’s goalkeeper’s board before winding up in the net.

It’s actually Feller’s fifth goal since the start of the series.

The Americans tied the game since the start of the third inning by taking advantage of the power game. After serving in front of the net, Captain Kendall Quinn Schofield completed a superb exchange to win over Machmeyer.

However, the North’s reaction was immediate. Less than two minutes later, Emily Clarke redirected Biryani Jenner’s pass to give Canada a one-goal priority.

With less than eight minutes to play, the Americans increased the pressure in the sprint area. Savannah Harmon finally forced overtime with a great pitch.

Emily Clark and Alex Carpenter Photo: Courtesy/Hockey Canada

The defender beat Maschmeyer with a perfect shot into the porthole, over the goalkeeper’s shoulder.

Pauline came to end the evening with an arrest in the pocket.

The two teams will meet on Monday in the seventh match. They then meet again after the holiday, on January 3 and 6, 2022, to complete a series of nine duels.