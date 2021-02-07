Mass Effect Legendary Edition removes the charts on Miranda, and shows Shepard’s evolution

Now this Legendary version of Mass Effect He showed himself in more detail and that Its release date is known, BioWare can evaluate everything that will be present in the compilation, in addition to the missing content, Like DLC or multiplayer. The studio recently released a few more photos to show us Changes made to the main Shepherd avatarAnd also on top Some of the camera shots include Miranda’s character.

Lower buttocks, more consistency

I worked in some of these games. The shots being changed were totally stupid at the time. The idea of ​​”femme fatale” did not work, the conversation was inappropriate, and the dramatic moments were turned into an outright comedy. This is not censorship. Mac wrote the damn thing. https://t.co/xFcZy1NwQ2 Devon Smith (@DevGameDev) February 5, 2021

Miranda has been one of the most popular characters in the saga since its introduction in Mass Effect 2. This same game never hesitated to highlight the character’s physique, especially the buttocks, through sequences that relatively include free and irrelevant shots that didn’t necessarily honor the character.

BioWare has admitted these schemes are unnecessary and decided to remove them from the switcher., So that the staging is more in line with the dialogues (because portraying the character’s buttocks up close might add nothing to the narration when the latter tells us about his tragic childhood). Then the former studio, Devin Smith, adds that it is not about censorship or “good thinking”, but rather about correcting the situation in the scene so that this person clings more to the tragedy of the situation.

We also learned from an interview you published MetroAnd the Finally, the Shepherd’s avatar will have a consistent pattern between the three rings, That is Mass effect 3. Numerous improvements have been made to his animation, being of the same quality as that of the Male Shepard. The latter will also be entitled to make some adjustments, especially the first Mass effect, As can be seen in the gallery below.

Legendary version of Mass Effect Will come out 14 mai sur PC, PS4, and Xbox One.