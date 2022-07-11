Matt Murray is approaching Queen City

Senators from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa are said to be in serious talks about goalkeeper Matt Murray.

According to Sportsnet, talks about a deal that would send Murray to Queen City intensified on Sunday.

Earlier today, TSN revealed that Leafs general manager Kyle Dupas met with goalkeeper Jack Campbell – who could become an unrestricted free agent on July 13 – but that meeting did not work out.

Murray, 28, signed a four-year, $6.25 million-a-year deal with Sens in 2020 after winning the Stanley Cup for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Ontario goalkeeper hasn’t delivered merchandise since arriving in the Canadian capital. He posted 893 savings in his first season with the Senators, and even went for concessions last November.

He holds a no-trade clause that allows him to submit a list of 11 teams he refuses to trade. One can imagine that General Manager Pierre Dorion will likely have to absorb a portion of Murray’s salary to facilitate the deal.