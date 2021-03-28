Max Pasuretti is close to an enviable record

By scoring the goal in extra time on Saturday, former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pasciuretti came close to achieving a record goal in the National Hockey League.

The current Vegas Golden Knights color swatch has already achieved the goal for the fourth time in an extra period since the start of the campaign. The record five is jointly owned by Brad Marchand (2017-2018), Alex Galchenock (2016-2017), Jonathan Toyoz (2015-2016) and Stephen Stamkus (2011-2012).

On Saturday, Pacioretty was able to capitalize on the luck factor. Colorado Avalanche defender Devon Toys seemed to be well positioned to clear the ball in the goalkeeper’s half-circle, but his stick broke when he tried to do so. Easily push the beasurite disk into an abandoned cage. Result: 3 to 2 wins.

But Pasuretti refused, like any good self-respecting hockey player, to take all the glory. He especially threw flowers at teammate Alex Tosh, who started the game.

“Tonight, it was a jump [qui a fait la différence]The American said after the video conference. We don’t play in overtime to defend ourselves, we go out on the ice to try to attack. When there is an opportunity to go the other way, we want to take advantage of it. “

“It was a great game to win this game, and when I saw this battle unfold, I trusted the players and took off. It was a good game [Tuch] To give me the tweak early enough to maintain some speed, the momentum has finally allowed me to regain recoil. “

Basuretti is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career as he has scored 18 goals and 33 points in 30 games for the Nevada team. He is also two goals away from reaching plateau 300 career.