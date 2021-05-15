Mayor of São Paulo Suffering from ‘Irreversible’ Cancer

The Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in the capital announced, on Friday, that the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas, is in an “irreversible” clinical condition after the aggravation of the gastrointestinal cancer that he has suffered since 2019..

Mayor Bruno Covas is still receiving treatment at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital, where he is receiving sedative and sedative medications. The medical team considers that the clinical picture is “irreversible,” according to the medical leaflet distributed by the Foundation.

Mr Kovas, 41, was hospitalized on May 2 after discovering stomach bleeding during previous tests for continuing chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Faced with his deteriorating physical condition, the aide enlisted in the Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB, center-right) requested a 30-day withdrawal to “completely dedicate himself” to his care. “My body is asking me to devote more time to treatment, which is entering a very dangerous phase,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

France Press agency

Gastrointestinal cancer, which affected the lymph nodes, liver and bones, was diagnosed in October 2019 in this trained attorney, enjoying the image of a moderate manager that contrasts with the great polarization of Brazilian politics.

Despite illness, he continued to serve as mayor of the most populous city in Brazil (12.3 million people) and faced the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which killed nearly 29,000 people in São Paulo.

Bruno Covas contracted with COVID-19 in August 2020, and after recovery, he was re-elected in November in the second round, with nearly 60% of the vote against the representative of the left, Gelherm Polos.