Media Media – Empire Co., Ltd. announces the date of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022 for the financial results of the conference

stellartonNorth, Feb 23. 12, 2022 / CNW/ — The Empire Company Limited (Empire or Company) (TSX: EMP.A) will release its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on March 10, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. (EST). The release will be followed by a conference call beginning at 2:00 PM (EST) with senior management.
Here are the numbers to call to attend the conference call:
416 764-8688
1888390-0546
To make sure you get on the line, please call 10 minutes before the conference begins. You will be put on hold until the conference begins. The investor and media audience can attend the conference in listening mode only. It will also be possible to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference by clicking on the quick links on the company’s website www.empireco.ca.
The recording of the call will be available until midnight on March 24, 2022. It will also be archived on the company’s website for 90 days after the conference call. To reach him, please call 3908888-0541 and Enter the access code 407333.
About Empire
Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Its principal activities are the retail sale of food products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sobeys Inc. and related real estate activities. With annual sales of approximately $28.9 billion and assets of $16.0 billion, Empire, its subsidiaries, authorized dealers, and subsidiaries employ approximately 134,000 people.
