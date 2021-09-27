Melissa Blaise: Four chariots came out of the St. Maurice River in Shawinigan

At least four cars that had been found by Les Plongeurs de l’Espoir were pulled from the river. These volunteers are associated with a group of unsolved murders and disappearances in Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec had no interest in cars being pulled out of the water, but volunteers on the site wanted to find clues regarding Melissa Bliss’ disappearance inside the cars.

Melissa Bliss has been missing since the night of November 2, 2017. Photo: Facebook

We are checking the vehicles, because it is possible that they are in another vehicle. We did a lot of research this year [dans la région de Shawinigan] We found a lot of vehicles and we have other places to visit , explains the president of Plongeurs de l’Espoir, Daniel Lamontagne.

No evidence was found in the vehicles pulled out of the water, but a fifth vehicle was spotted. More research will be done in the coming days.

Remember, Melissa Blaise was last seen in Louisville, on November 2, 2017. The young woman’s car, a black 2011 Toyota Corolla registered Y70 FAD, is still required.

cleaning process

During the day, divers removed six tons of debris from the Saint Maurice River. Organizations aimed at cleaning the banks and rivers of the province, doing our part and the task of 1000 tons, participated in the operation.

Dozens of televisions, dryers, wood panels and a notably telephone booth were found.

We decided to do a huge collaboration to do everything on the same day. So it’s a great story of mutual aid and we’re all very proud of the way it went today. Quote from:Anne-Marie Lussier, co-founder of Faisons notre part

It’s surprising, but there is as much garbage in the forest as there is at the edge of the streams, but at the bottom of the water you have to go and explore. […] When one seeks, one finds. Our mission, like that of other organizations out there, is to clean our waterways , confirms Jimmy Vigneux of Mission 1,000 tons.

With information from Raphael Drouin