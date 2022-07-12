Michael Pezzetta convinces the Canadian

Striker Michael Pesetta convinced the Montreal Canadiens crew. On Monday, he put his signature at the end of a one-pronged contract with the Peel County Organization.

• Read also: The former QMJHL lands in a rocket

The 24-year-old will get $750,000, according to CH.

In 2021-22, Pezzetta had the opportunity to play in his first National League game. Ontario quickly took his place in the squad and became a crowd favorite thanks to his firework and physicality, hitting 156 strikes and scoring 81 minutes in penalty kicks. Sixth round (160e In total) of the team in 2016 also made his mark on the scoring sheet, with 11 points in 51 games.

Vote of confidence for Corey Schuenemann

Defender Corey Schuenemann also signed a contract with Habs on Monday. In his case, it is a two-part, one-year agreement.

A 26-year-old hockey player will get $750,000 if he plays in the National League (NHL) or a $275,000 salary in MLS; However, Habs clarified that the Michigan native would receive a guaranteed sum of $350,000.

With the big club, Scheunemann scored two goals and four assists in 24 games last season. Buzzy Laval Rocket collected 11 points in 32 regular season games, adding four points in 15 Calder Cup playoffs. Contributed to the success of the Canadian School Club, which reached the semi-finals of the ring.

The former Stockton Heat was never drafted into the NHL.