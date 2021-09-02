Microsoft: Surface event will be held on September 22

Image: Microsoft.

After the release of Windows 11 was announced on October 5, speculation swirled about when the new Surface devices would be announced. The ax just fell. The event will take place on September 22nd.

Therefore, Microsoft’s annual fall event will be held on Wednesday, September 22nd at 5:00 PM KST. Invitations sent to the media and analysts do not contain significant clues about what will be revealed. But so far there’s been a lot of speculation, from the Android-powered Surface Duo 2 to the new Surface Pro 8 and the new Surface Go laptop, and some people want a new Surface Book.

Microsoft has warned of future challenges due to the lack of chips and components and is wondering what products it could offer this year. At the same time, product ads are not necessarily aligned with availability.

Anyone can participate in the September 22 virtual conference via webcast.

Source: ZDNet.com