Vitamin D enhances the immune response of mice against cancer

A diet rich in vitamin D affects the composition of the gut microbiota in mice, according to a new study published in the journal science. More precisely, this vitamin – it is synthesized by the skin during exposure to it sunsun Or obtained through food – acts on the epithelial cells of the intestine, promoting the growth of bacteria called Bacteroides fragilis. Researchers write that this microbemicrobe Allow finally Mice to better resist tumor growth (tumors transplanted in animals grow less) and to respond more effectively to anti-cancer immunotherapy. The results therefore present vitamin D as a potential determinantimmunityimmunity Against cancer and the success of immunotherapy, but researchers do not yet know how to do this.

The effect of microorganisms on the human immune system

Previous studies suggest a link between vitamin D levels and cancer risk in humans, but without conclusive evidence. despite of Bacteroides fragilis It is also found in the human microbiota, and more research is needed to understand whether vitamin D also contributes some of it resistanceresistance Immunity against cancer in humans.

” The main question we are currently trying to answer is how vitamin D promotes “good” microorganisms.Evangelos Giambazoulias, first author of the study and head of the Cancer Immune Surveillance Group, said Cancer Research UK Manchester. If we can answer this question, we may discover new ways in which microorganisms influence the immune system, which could offer exciting possibilities. protectionprotection Or cancer treatment. »