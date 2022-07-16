miscarriage | Parliament takes two measures to protect access

(Washington) The US House of Representatives, Friday, adopted measures to protect access to abortion in response to the shift by the Supreme Court, two texts that will not pass the Senate stage, unless it comes as a big surprise.

“Just three weeks ago, the Supreme Court dealt a heavy blow to our basic rights,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced. ” So […] She said just before the vote, surrounded by elected officials in green, the color of the pro-choice rally.

The first bill, passed by Democratic votes only, would once again legalize abortion across the United States. The other would provide protection for women traveling from one US state to another to have an abortion.

But these texts have almost no chance of passing the Senate stage, where the support of ten Republicans, mostly opponents of abortion rights, will be necessary due to qualified majority rules.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal the federal right to abortion on June 24, many conservative states have already banned abortion on their territory.

US President Joe Biden has urged Americans to gather in the midterm legislative elections in November, hoping to increase the majority of Democrats in the Senate.

But these elections are always so dangerous to the standing authority, and it is very likely that the Democrats, on the contrary, will lose their meager majority in Congress during the polls.