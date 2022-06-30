Missouri will go further, promises the godfather of anti-abortion law

Rural St. Charles County is fertile ground for Republicans. Photo: Radio Canada

O’Fallon, Missouri is only 45 minutes from downtown St. Louis. Located in rural Saint Charles County, it is a deeply fertile ground for Republic. Nick Schroer was elected to represent this district at Missouri House in 2016. Today, he campaigns for the Senate.

Representative Nick Schroer is campaigning for the Senate. Photo: Radio Canada

It is intensifying these days gatherings to meet its activists. The Republicans I spoke to were thrilled to learn that I was the sponsor of the anti-abortion law. They ask me for signatures and ask me what they can do to help me Said the young lawyer proudly.

There are those who like it and those who hate it. Outside the building where the Republican rally is being held, about 100 pro-choice activists made their way from St. Louis to disrupt the rally. Their strategy seems to have worked: Nick Schroer admits that many of his supporters decided to back off.

Now that Missouri has criminalized abortion, elected Republicans want to go even further. Thus, the fear of many pro-choice activists appears to have come true. So much so that some citizens are considering leaving this country. Valerie Gamaci reports.

But protests against his law will not stop him. I know there are demonstrations tonight. I welcome them, and am open to discussion, as long as it is peaceful he explains.

But the abortion debate appears to be already closed and without appeal. Nick Schroer speaks rather than educate his opponents, because he believes this law is the will of the Missouri electors and the will of God. I think that’s exactly what people here want. Then, without God’s intervention, I don’t know how we could have passed this law follows the highly religious elected official.

The presence of pro-choice protesters at Nick Schroer's rally convinced some Republican activists not to participate. Photo: Radio Canada

Driven to abandon Roe’s ruling against Wade and carry his convictions forward, he therefore wants to go further. After a surgical abortion, he wants to tackle the abortion pill in the fall. His goal is to ban these pills in Missouri and even prevent them from being mailed. We must restrict access to it, because it is completely new, and there is still no law regulating it explains the politician.

” I can guarantee you that during the next legislative session, we will be looking at the topic of abortion pills. » – Quote from Nick Schroer, Republican Representative and Senate candidate from Missouri

These new promises do not surprise Yara Holt, originally from France. This St. Louis resident moved to Missouri after completing her business studies there. It’s just the first domino and we are all expecting a lot of things to happen and it will keep going in the same direction looking left and right as you say.

” There are things we feel safe with, and there, we no longer feel safe. » – Quote from Yara Holt, resident of St. Louis, Missouri

As a woman, she says she no longer recognizes Missouri where she decided to live 15 years ago. It’s not just an abortion. […] It is fear, we tell ourselves today: and tomorrow, what will it look like? She wonders.

Yara Holt thinks the anti-abortion law is just the beginning and is considering leaving Missouri. Photo: Radio Canada

She and her partner are now seriously considering leaving Missouri. I can’t stay here in a place where I’m considered inferior to someone else. We are fortunate to be able to do that Explains Yara Holt. France will welcome us with open arms.

Nick Schroer, more than ever, sees his future in this state more and more in his image as he’s not about to stop his crusade. And he prays that all American states adopt his law. We need all countries to recognize the sanctity of life and ban abortion He said.

He says he is ready for new battles, no matter what divisions they cause. And even if, they clearly make life less serene in Missouri.