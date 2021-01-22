Montreal complies with the Charter of the French Language

The neighborhoods of Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Sud-Ouest are the ones that got their accreditation from OQLFOffice québécois de la langue française . Thus they imitate the neighborhoods of LaSalle and Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles, which received its degree on December 14th.

L ‘ OQLFOffice québécois de la langue française He conducted an investigation to determine whether Montreal and its regions were fulfilling their duty to ensure that French was the usual language for work, contacts and exchanges with citizens. The city and its neighborhoods also had to prove that they were promoting French on their lands.

The testimonials come on the heels of a proposal adopted by the National Assembly in Quebec that required the city of Montreal to respect the charter. A unanimous vote by parliamentarians on October 22, the movement lamented that half of the neighborhoods were violating the charter.

The Quebec government was pleased with the success of the provincial capital, but the reactions of the ministers in charge of the dossier were bittersweet.

The vitality of the French language in Montreal is crucial, as much in business as it is in business. The minister in charge of the French language, Simone Julien Barrett, insisted. Hence, promoting our language should be a priority for everyone.

After more than 15 years of inaction, the elected representatives of the city of Montreal must continue their efforts to ensure that all neighborhoods comply with the charter. Simone Julien Barrett, Minister Responsible for the French Language

As elected representatives of the capital, we have a responsibility to promote French, the only official language in Montreal. , Announced Minister Responsible for the Capital and the Montreal Region, Chantal Rollo.

Of Montreal’s 17 districts, 13 neighborhoods have their degrees:

Anjou,

Lille Bizard – Saint Genevieve,

No sal,

Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve,

Utremont,

Mont Royal plateau,

Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles,

Rosemont – La Petite Battery,

Verdun,

Phil Mary,

Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension.

So there are six areas you didn’t get: