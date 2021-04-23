More than 300 films have been shown online at 39 Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma

The organization is launching its distribution platform this year. The vast majority of programming will be available there when you purchase a $ 35 virtual passport.
this movie UndergroundBy Sophie Dupuy who will open the festival on April 28th.
Programming 39 RVQC (A new window), Comprises about thirty feature films, nearly 200 short films, as well as a hundred documentary works, including My name is Human By Kim O’Bomsawin., Available on their website
Virtual happy hours and movie lessons will also allow movie buffs to tackle a variety of topics.
Change of guard in the Quebec cinema
Cinemas of Quebec, the producing organization RVQCThis week it also announced the departure of its General Manager, Segolene Roederer. She has been with the nonprofit for 21 years.
She will be replaced in her duties by Sylvie Quinville, who has worked for more than 20 years in management positions, notably at the Société du 375e anniversaire de Montréal.
With great pride I received this nomination and I thank Ségolène for imparting her rich experience and great passion for cinema.Sylvie Quinville said in a press release.
