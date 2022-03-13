Moscow said the humanitarian situation in Ukraine was “catastrophic” in some cities

The Russian Defense Ministry estimated, on Saturday, the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which is facing an attack by forces from Moscow, and that it is “catastrophic” in some cities.

“The situation in Ukraine, unfortunately, continues to rapidly deteriorate and in some cities has reached catastrophic proportions,” Russian news agencies quoted General Mikhail Mezintsev as saying.

He accused Ukrainian “nationalists” of undermining residential areas, destroying key infrastructure such as roads and bridges, depriving civilians of escape routes and leaving them without electricity, water, food and medicine.

The situation is particularly dangerous in Mariupol, a major port in southern Ukraine, where “hundreds of thousands of people including foreigners” are trapped, Mizintsev said, blaming Ukrainian “nationalists”.