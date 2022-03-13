It is said that Apple has no plans for an iMac with a larger screen

No 27-inch iMac in the making at Apple? So says a new report from 9to5Mac.

From Rumors It was announced some time agoan Apple It could have a number of powerful new Macs in the pipeline. Among these, the successor toiMac 27 inch With an Intel chip as well as a Mac Pro. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose information is often very reliable, claimed that these machines are delayed until 2023.

Today, according to a new report from 9to5mac, it appears that the Cupertino company will not be updating the 27-inch iMac for a long time. The relevant report cites several sources who claim that the Apple brand currently has no plans for a new iMac with a larger screen in the near future. These are the same sources that informed the American broker of Mac Studio and Studio Display, two products that have already become a reality.

In any case, it would be a shame if the 27-inch iMac was no longer on the agenda, just like the iMac Pro, by the way. This means that those who want an iMac will have to either opt for the 24-inch model launched last year, or buy the 27-inch, 5K Studio Display, to connect it to a Mac mini or Mac Studio, the latter of which is closer, in terms of performance, to the Intel model. from Mac mini.

It’s hard to see why the Cupertino company decided to put an end to the 27-inch model in this way, but if you’re hoping to buy one, you may not be able to do so. Not for a while, anyway. case to follow!