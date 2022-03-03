Capitol storming: Trump broke the law, a House special committee finds

Donald Trump and his allies have engaged in criminal activity in an attempt to boot the 2020 presidential election, the House committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol by a mob of government supporters argued Wednesday night. previous president.

In a briefing obtained by several US media, she wrote that the commission had sufficient evidence “to conclude in good faith that the president and members of his campaign participated in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

The commission’s statements do not constitute its final conclusion, as the investigation is still ongoing.

He is no less than Mr. Trump, who fought to cling to power after losing to Joe Biden.

US media reported that the committee drafted its memo following a court request to obtain documents from right-wing lawyer John Eastman.

It was this Trump ally who penned a now-famous memo outlining how he says Vice President Mike Pence can prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump in a regular session of Congress on January 6, 2021. In the end, Mr. Pence refused to do so.

The Commission believes that this Act is in violation of United States law, which criminalizes “conspiracy to commit a crime against the United States or to set fire to the United States or any of its agencies in any manner or whatever end.”

It was Donald Trump, then one of Twitter’s most powerful users, months and long before the election instilling the idea in tens of millions of followers that the election might be rigged.

On January 6, prior to the fatal assault on the Capitol, he experienced alleged electoral fraud during a rally in front of the White House and called on the crowd to “fight”.

The Republican suffered a second trial following the Capitol assault, but was acquitted by the Senate, which prosecuted him for “inciting rebellion.”

He remains in control of the Republican Party and regularly hints at his desire to run for a second term in 2024.