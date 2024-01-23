Mosquito control operation in Alfa • TNTV Tahiti Nui Télévision

Due to the discovery of a new case of dengue fever in Alfa, a mosquito control operation has been scheduled in Vaitia. The first spraying operation was carried out on Monday morning, and two more operations will be carried out on Thursday and Friday. The goal is to avoid any risk of the virus being spread by mosquitoes in the neighborhood.

So:

• Thursday, January 25, disinfection will be carried out in the same area, with intervention inside the properties, provided that the owner is present and approved.

• Friday, January 26, the second pesticide spraying operation will be carried out. It is necessary to leave doors and windows wide open when spraying, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

In the event of unforeseen events (unsuitable weather: rain, wind, equipment failure), these treatments will be postponed and the persons concerned will be informed in advance.

In order to anticipate and slow the potential spread of the disease, residents are recommended to:

Consult a doctor if dengue fever is suspected (high fever, headache, body aches)

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites around your home and workplace.

Protect yourself from bites, especially by using skin repellents, insecticides, diffusers, etc.

For any information about mosquito treatments, the Environmental Health Center of the Health Directorate is available at 40503745 or via email at [email protected]