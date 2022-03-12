Most Canadians will switch to DST on Sunday

In most provinces as well as Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, Canadians will advance their hours one hour all night from Saturday to Sunday.

Yukon and Saskatchewan maintain DST at all times. The prime ministers of Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have said they are open to the idea of ​​forgoing the two annual time changes.

British Columbia’s prime minister, John Horgan, passed legislation three years ago to allow the citizens of his province to experience daylight saving time year-round.

However, Mr. Horgan said Friday that his county wouldn’t skip the two annual time changes without the three US states in the same time zone — Washington, Oregon and California — doing so as well.

Horgan said he hopes the Washington state governor’s bill will win congressional approval this year, meaning that British Columbians may be on their last change of watch.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said Friday he would like to see his province stick to DST and look forward to the long summer days.