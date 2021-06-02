Motivating vocational training before the age of five, a guarantee of success in your forties

Basic The quality of learning 5 years ago is crucial to a successful life around your forties

It has effects on social behavior but also on brain size

Talking, playing, and interacting with young children to wake them up is the surest way to lead them to successful lives as adults. This is what appears A study by researchers at Virginia Tech and the University of Pennsylvania and published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience Which concludes that a good learning environment in the first five years of life affects brain size and function four decades later.

“Our research shows an association between brain structure and five years of high-quality educational and social experiences,” says Craig Ramey, lead author of the study. This consists of analyzing, using brain imaging, the statistically significant changes seen in brain structure in middle age depending on the environment in which the first five years of life occurred.

High quality educational support دعم

Un groupe d’enfants a reçu dès l’âge de six semaines des soins de santé, des services de nutrition et de soutien à la famille auxquels se sont ajoutées pour certains cinq années de soutien éducatif de haute qualité seine cinq jourte annually. Follow-up scans of 47 study participants showed that the 29 who were in the group who received educational enrichment focused on enhancing language, cognition, and interactive learning increased body volume, and the entire brain, including the cerebral cortex and language-related regions.

These findings were made by studying, at the time when children were in their late 30s or early 40s, whole-brain scans, but also more focused scans of the cerebral cortex and five other brain regions. It was selected for its expected association with cognitive stimulation.

Biological effects accompany behavioral benefits الفوائد

Scientists point out that the results of the group benefiting from educational enrichment were more exciting for men than for women, without explaining the reasons for this situation.

“These findings reveal that biological influences accompany the behavioral, social, and economic benefits of early childhood experiences and support the value of positive learning and socio-educational support for all children, particularly for improving outcomes for at-risk children in their early years of life,” stress the researchers.







