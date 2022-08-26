Nacho Piatti is back with the Montreal team

A little over two years after leaving CF Montreal, in 2020, Nacho Piatti is back in the Belle Province club fold, but this time, as a collaborator in the sports division in terms of employment.

This was announced by the Montreal team in a press release on Thursday.

“We are very pleased that Nacho is accepting this new role with us,” said Gabriel Gervais, President and CEO of Montreal. It is very important for us to stay in touch with our history and a good way to do that is by collaborating with former players. Nacho joins the long list of alumni working or collaborating with our organization. As he knows the culture of our team, the city and MLS so well, he will be more than a scout with contacts in South America and Europe, but will be an ambassador for the club based in Argentina.

“It is important to use all possible resources to improve employment,” added CF Montreal Vice President and Chief Sports Officer Olivier Renard. It is a great opportunity to continue this valuable collaboration with Nacho. It is good for him and the club to be able to work together in other aspects of the sport after his football career.”

The Argentine delighted Stade Saputo during his six seasons with the Montreal team, for which he had been named to the All-Star Team four times, from 2015 to 2018.

In 130 regular-season MLS games, he rocked the ropes 66 times and had 35 assists. He also had five goals and three assists in eight playoff matches, including helping his team reach the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to help the club,” said Nacho Piatti. I will be able to contribute to Argentina by seeing so many players, as well as through my many contacts in the world of football. I am happy to continue the adventure with CF Montreal and stay close to the fans in Quebec.”

Beaty was also in Quebec City during his last home game in Montreal, on Saturday, with a 4-0 win over the New England Revolution. Bayati was presented before the match, where he was met with standing ovations.