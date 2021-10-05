Netflix lets you discover filming locations from here and anywhere else

On September 27, Netflix launched its interactive website, Netflix at home. Through this platform Netflix He wants to identify and promote films and series that were shot in Quebec and Canada.

Netflix at home It will allow you to discover representative filming locations across the country. For many local movie buffs, this is the chance to see their region from a new perspective. For others, it is Just a chance to learn More on Quebec and Canada.

Laurentians and Lanaudière

In the front of the interactive website, we find the Laurentides and Lanaudière areas with the film up downhill. By clicking on the title of the movie, we find an interactive map indicating the locations of the filming.

“The shooting had not only a local economic impact, but a global impact as well by creating the desire to visit Quebec and discover our cities, our food, our nature and our culture.”We have been notified via email.

The idea for creating this website stems from a survey conducted by Netflix among 13,500 people from 6 countries. The goal was to understand how watching movies or series shot in Canada can inspire tourism and create a cultural connection. According to the poll, the members who watched the movie up downhill They are more interested in the following attractions in Canada: nature and wildlife (74%); Hiking and camping (66%) and road trips (62%).

Discover Canada through your favorite series and movies

Netflix Home provides a window into the Canadian towns and cities that have influenced movies and series and attracted audiences around the world. Movie buffs will be able to search for filming locations by title or province, get directions to those destinations, and learn how to view those locations on Netflix.

According to a recent study, the Netflix audience is 1.8 times more likely to have

Watched more Canadian content than those who didn’t watch Netflix. And fans who listened to Canadian content are 2.1 times more likely to identify Canada as their preferred travel destination.

Netflix allows its members to discover different corners of the country, while encouraging them to see these destinations in a new light.