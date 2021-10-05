Tarbes: Science Festival and Head to the Stars This Saturday at Enit

For the first time, ENIT Fête de la Science organizes at its premises on Saturday 9 October from 10 am to 5 pm. This event for the general public aims to promote participation and exchange between researchers and citizens, to educate young people about science and scientific careers. Educators, educators and researchers will offer participatory workshops to discover their fields of activity: 3D printing, virtual reality, robotics, digital coding, computer coding, etc.

The event is organized in partnership with the Production Engineering Research Laboratory, Agromat, Technacol and Science in Bigorre, which organizes the Hautes-Pyrénées Science Village on the same day as the ENIT campus. Therefore, visitors will be able to discover different scientific disciplines. A health pass will be required for visitors over 12 years of age.

At the end of the day, the “day to night” process will begin. From 6.30pm to 7.30pm Tales of the Night will be presented by La Ligue de l’Enseignement, at La Gespe football stadium, where UPS in space will also conduct astronomical observations, from 10pm. In the meantime, a conference on light pollution will be held by the OMP at the Grand Amphitheater at Enit at 8pm. Free events.