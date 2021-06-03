Netflix will get GST from July 1

(Photo: 123RF)

Netflix Canada Day subscribers will celebrate the arrival of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on their monthly bill.

The streaming giant warned Canadian subscribers this week that it will start collecting GST “due to the recent change in Canadian tax law.”

The change takes effect on 1 July.

Netflix users won’t be the only ones showing Goods and Services Tax (GST) on their monthly bills, as the change will affect all international streaming services available in Canada.

Ottawa revealed plans last year to require foreign multinationals to levy a goods and services tax or Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) on digital products and services. The government believes this is a fair practice because Canadian companies were already forced to do so.

Some counties have made similar decisions in the past and are already requiring broadcast operators to collect sales tax in their jurisdiction.