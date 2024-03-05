New breast health center opens in Regina

The Saskatchewan government announced several initiatives Tuesday to improve breast cancer treatment and screening. He also plans to open a new breast health center in Regina.

The Breast Health Center is located in Regina Center Crossing on Albert Street and will be managed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The facility is expected to open its doors during the fiscal year 2024-2025.

It will combine services such as diagnostic imaging, consultations with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation, and on-site access to post-treatment care, such as therapies and rehabilitation.

Thanks to the combined efforts of our doctors, nurses and care teams, these actions will have a significant impact on improving breast health services, from prevention through treatment and recovery, including diagnostic follow-up. “, notes Everett Hindley, Minister of Health in a press release.

Our government is proud of the progress made to date to improve health services for women in Saskatchewan.

In February, the province indicated it would make investments to reduce surgical delays and cancellations faced by patients.

Dr. Sarah Miller, a specialist in breast care, welcomed this initiative by the governorate.

My patients and their families share with me their frustrations, anxieties and fears about the current situation Says. There is a significant shortage of this type of service in southern Saskatchewan and this new center will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the delivery of breast care.

Ms Miller adds that the establishment of the Breast Health Center is an important tool for improving access to breast care and ensuring a better patient experience.

The provincial government also plans to expand provincial eligibility for breast cancer screening to include women aged 40 and older, as well as implement new technology to localize breast cancer tumors in Regina and Saskatoon.

Details on the financial impacts of these initiatives will be provided in the 2024-25 budget, which will be presented in a few weeks, Everett Hindley said.