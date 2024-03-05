Wednesday, March 6, 2024
New breast health center opens in Regina

By Maria Gill
The Saskatchewan government announced several initiatives Tuesday to improve breast cancer treatment and screening. He also plans to open a new breast health center in Regina.

The Breast Health Center is located in Regina Center Crossing on Albert Street and will be managed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The facility is expected to open its doors during the fiscal year 2024-2025.

It will combine services such as diagnostic imaging, consultations with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation, and on-site access to post-treatment care, such as therapies and rehabilitation.

Thanks to the combined efforts of our doctors, nurses and care teams, these actions will have a significant impact on improving breast health services, from prevention through treatment and recovery, including diagnostic follow-up.“, notes Everett Hindley, Minister of Health in a press release.

