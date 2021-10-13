New captain for blue jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced, Tuesday, the selection of striker Bon Jenner as the seventh captain in the history of the series.

The 28-year-old veteran, who will soon begin his ninth season in Ohio’s uniform, succeeds Nick Foligno, who moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs last April. He wore a “C” on his jacket for six campaigns.

“It really is a surreal moment, acknowledgment of the key person involved, as reported by The Jackets. So many thoughts come to mind… This is something very special that I will never forget. Besides sharing that with my teammates and the players in the locker room, it was one of the It’s wonderful knowing that.”

“We had a lot of discussions with the coaching staff and staff. While we didn’t want to rush into a decision on the identity of the new Columbus Blue Jackets captain, it became clear to all of us that Boone was the right choice,” the coach said in a statement. President Brad Larsen.

Jenner’s assistants will be defender Zach Ferensky, as well as forwards Oliver Björkstrand and Gustav Nyquist.

“He has a great personality and work ethic that gives him the respect of his teammates and has been an important part of our leadership group for several years,” Larsen continued, of Jenner. Zack, Gus and Oliver are also part of this group and we are fortunate to have these people on our team.”

clear choice

For the team driver, the club captain had to match the image the organization wanted to project. And in Jenner, he thinks the jackets were just right.

“I think one of the first questions that will be asked is whether this line-up needs a leader. I thought so. We have a young group and look at the guys we have. Boone was the obvious choice. He’s a guy who embodies what the Columbus Blue Jacket is and what we want to be, Not just as a player but as an individual.”

In his career, he earned 240 points in 530 matches. It also ranks seventh in history in terms of the number of matches played with the jackets.

Jenner scored 30 goals in 2015-2016, scored a good goal, and also scored a personal high of points (49). He was a second-round pick, #37, for the Blue Jackets team in the 2011 draft. The skater agreed to a four-year contract extension over the summer.

In addition, Ulster bid farewell to defenseman Mikko Lehtunen by subjecting him to exemptions in an attempt to purchase his contract. Having signed this summer, the linebacker refused to report to the Cleveland School Club after being demoted. Finn was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in March.

