Cameroon: New coach Rigobert Song

Former Cameroon international Rigobert Song has become the new Cameroon coach. The Cameroon Federation (Fécafoot) announced that it had replaced Portuguese Antonio Conceicao in a press release.

Cameroon, which itself ordered the replacement of Antonio Conceicao Brigobert Song: “On the very high instructions of the President of the Republic, the coach of the men’s national football team, Antonio Conceicao, has been replaced by Brigobert Song.Sports Minister Narcisse Moel Kombe said Vicavut addressed his remarks.

Since the contested last African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, Conceicao has been on an expulsion bench despite winning third place in the tournament. This decision, eminently political, will not fail to surprise because politicians are not supposed to have the right to interfere in the lives of a select group or a federation.

Rigobert Song (45), considered a legend in Cameroon, will lead the Indomitable Lions during the 2022 World Cup play-offs against Algeria. The first leg will be played on Friday, March 25 at Jaboma Stadium in Douala (6 pm), while the return match will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at the Mustapha Chaker Stadium in Blida (8:30 pm). The Frenchman Sebastien Ménier will assist Song (137 selections), who participated in 4 World Cups as a player. Cameroon coach in the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2018) in Morocco, a competition dedicated to local players, Rigobert Song, was eliminated from the first round.

DZfoot