New cases of bird flu confirmed in Nova Scotia

In an update dated March 17, the agency said that the backyard flock does not produce birds or eggs for sale.

The highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was confirmed February 3 on a commercial farm in the western province of the country, euthanizing 12,000 turkeys.

On February 11, the disease was discovered on a mixed farm in western Nova Scotia where poultry and related products are sold.

Several countries and regions have imposed restrictions on Canadian domestic birds, particularly those from Nova Scotia, after bird flu was detected in the region: the United States, Mexico, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, South Africa and Russia.

No cases in Newfoundland since January

Last Thursday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFI ) also said it has completed investigation and response to bird flu outbreaks at two locations in Avalon Peninsula, Newfoundland.

me’Canadian Food Inspection Agency CFI He adds that an investigation at a third site in Newfoundland and Labrador should be completed in the coming weeks.

No new cases of bird flu have been detected in this province since January.

Avian influenza has also been detected this year in wild birds in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The cases of bird flu found in Newfoundland in December 2021 were the first in Canada since 2015, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).International Office of Zoonoses swan ).

On March 2, the Prince Edward Island government confirmed the discovery of the first case of bird flu in a bald eagle north of the island.

Transmission of bird flu to humans is possible, but rare.

Avian influenza poses little risk to humans, but the virus is highly contagious and potentially fatal to wild and domestic birds. Bob Petrie, director of wildlife for the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources, said in a press release on February 1.