New leak confirms its design and technical sheet

There is still no official announcement of the Galaxy A22 by Samsung, however several leaks have already revealed everything about the smartphone. The last one emphasizes the design that has surfaced, as well as many elements of its technical sheet. It will therefore be well equipped with a Dimensity 700 and a 5000 mAh battery.

It’s been several months since the first rumors announced the imminent arrival of the aptly named successor to the Galaxy A21. Galaxy A22. Then the information pointed to a new entry-level smartphone because it will cost less than 200 euros, when Compatible with 5G. Then, in the past few days, things have accelerated.

The first presentations revealed the design of the phone In every detail. After a brief period, Another source reveals that it will eventually cost more than 200 euros, and take the opportunity to submit their technical paper additionally. Today a new leak is coming Confirm all of these elements.

Here is the technical sheet for the Galaxy A22

Thus, Samsung’s next entry level will be well paid by Dimensions 700 From your media, according to the source. To support the processor, the user will have a choice between 4 and 6 GB of RAM, supported by 64 GB of storage. a 5000 mAh batteries It will feed everything.

In terms of design, nothing has changed compared to the previous leak. The Galaxy A22 appears to be well-equipped with three rear photo sensors. The main sensor is 48 Megapixels, while the secondary sensors are respectively 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel. On the front, the selfie sensor 8 MP.

On the same topic: Galaxy A22 5G – Samsung is working on a 5G smartphone for less than 200 euros

On the other hand, the screen measures 6,6″ Displays accuracy 2400 x 1080 pixels. Benefit from a refresh rate 90 Hz. There is also a 3.5mm jack port on the bottom of the smartphone. Everything is measured 9 mm with a total weight of 203 grams.

Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy A22, but the series of leaks in recent days seems to leave no doubt about this. It is difficult at the moment to rely on an official launch date, although we can imagine that This shouldn’t be long to reach.

Source : slash lex