Android: Microsoft is preparing “Outlook Lite” that is lighter and faster

Microsoft already offers an Outlook mobile app for Android. But it seems that the company is preparing to launch a new one called “Outlook Lite” according to its Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Mention The futuristic Outlook Lite app for Android was added to the roadmap on June 30. Microsoft plans to make the new app available in July 2022. The Outlook Lite brief description reads: “The Android app brings the essential benefits of Outlook into a small app with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”



Dr. Windows Note that there A lighter Outlook is already available in some countries Which is known as “Outlook Lite”. In fact, many Microsoft documents mention a lite version of Outlook for Android, including This supporting article is undated (Thank you Tweet embed). According to this support article, Outlook Lite only supports personal Outlook, Hotmail, Live and MSN accounts But not work or school accounts.

What about One Outlook?



This new Outlook Lite may refer to an updated version of this app or a more widely available version. I asked Microsoft about the introduction of the new Outlook Lite roadmap, but I haven’t received a response yet.

Microsoft is currently testing New client “One Outlook” for windows. One Outlook/Project Monarch, like Outlook for the web/Outlook.com, was supposed to be designed to standardize the Windows, Web, and Mac icon rules for Outlook. But earlier this year, Microsoft officials said the new Outlook for Windows was meant to make Windows and Web icon rules consistent, not to mention Mac.



source : “ZDNet.com”