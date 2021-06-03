COVID in New Aquitaine: ARS calls for extreme vigilance – Wit FM

Aquitaine’s new regional health agency On Wednesday, he responded to the statements of government spokesman Gabriel Attal who indicated that the coronavirus epidemic was on its way to southwest France.

The Director General of ARS, Beno Elt Elboode, confirmed that the Nouvelle-Aquitaine infection rate, of 71.5 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, shows a very slight decrease in one week (-7, 7%), while it is declining further. sharply in other regions of France.

Three departments are particularly watched: Lot-et-Garonne, Charente-Maritime and Pyrénées-Atlantiques. Infection rates in these three departments increased in one week. Mainly in the Pyrenees Atlantic, where it is up 36% in one week.

The ARS explains this situation by a significant increase in the number of groups identified in the department, especially in school structures (19 vs. 5/6 in recent weeks). So the detection rate is higher in the Pyrenees Atlantic in recent days.

Another explanation for ARS: the fact that Nouvelle-Aquitaine was, until then, one of the regions of France least affected by the virus. So the population will be less immune than anywhere else.

Therefore, the regional health agency is calling on residents of Nouvelle-Aquitaine to be very careful and remember that reopening measures must always be accompanied by barrier gestures.