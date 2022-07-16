New prime-time hearing on Capitol attack

The group of US lawmakers investigating Donald Trump will hold a new prime-time hearing Thursday, focusing on what the former president was doing as his supporters attacked Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

“For several hours, Donald Trump refused to intervene to stop this assault,” said Liz Cheney, deputy chair of this parliamentary committee.

“You’ll hear that Donald Trump never picked up his phone that day to order his administration to lend a hand” to the police, asserted this elected official, one of the few Republicans who dared publicly criticize the billionaire.

On January 6, 2021, at the invitation of Donald Trump, thousands of Americans went to Washington to protest the outcome of the presidential election won by Joe Biden. They attacked Congress in disarray, after hearing the president call them a “march to the Capitol.”

Donald Trump took more than three hours before calling them to leave the building, in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“I know your pain, I know your pain,” he told his supporters from the White House gardens. “But we have to go home now.”

The demonstrators had finally withdrawn from the fringes of Congress after the imposition of a curfew, imposed by the mayor of Washington.